Beyonce makes history as first Black woman to top music chart

American music superstar Beyonce has become the first Black woman ever to top the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, with her new track ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’.

Beyonce achieved the feat earlier this week, with her latest song, released during her surprise Super Bowl appearance on February 11 and was quick to top the Hot Country Songs chart.

On the other hand, her second single ’16 Carriages’ secured the No. 9 spot on the same list.

Notably, the presence on the Billboard charts is not new for Queen Bey, as the music star has previously landed on the Hot 100 charts, eight times so far.

‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ debuted at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100, the chart which ranks the most popular songs across all genres, whereas, ’16 Carriages’ booked 38th spot on the same.

The country hit is the lead single from her upcoming album ‘Act II’, a full-fledged country collection, scheduled to release on March 29. It is the second in a three-album project that began with her 2022 critically acclaimed ‘Renaissance’.

Beyonce also secured her first UK no.1 single with the same song, as it stormed straight to the top spot in the British charts.

