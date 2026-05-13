Beyoncé Music Theft Case Ends in Guilty Plea: Man Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing unreleased music and confidential tour materials from Beyoncé’s team during her Atlanta tour stop in July 2025.

Kelvin Evans, 25, broke into a rental vehicle belonging to Beyoncé’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, and stole two suitcases containing jump drives with watermarked music, footage plans, and past and future setlists.

The theft occurred on July 8, 2025, at a parking garage on Krog Street in Atlanta, just days before Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour performances.

Evans was tracked down using surveillance footage and location pings from stolen Apple AirPods Max headphones.

He initially faced up to six years in prison but accepted a plea deal, receiving a five-year sentence with two years in prison and three years on probation.

The stolen items included sensitive materials, such as unreleased music and show footage plans, which were recovered after Evans’ arrest in August 2025.

As part of his sentence, Evans is required to stay away from the crime scene and the victims.