Beyoncé remembers D'Angelo: A touching tribute to a musical pioneer

Beyoncé has paid a heartfelt tribute to American musician D’Angelo, acknowledging his significant influence on the music industry.

Following reports of the four-time Grammy winner’s death at the age of 51 on Tuesday, October 14, Beyoncé updated her website to celebrate her remarkable legacy.

In her message, she wrote, “Rest in peace, Michael Eugene Archer, known to the world of music as the inimitable D’Angelo”, alongside a black and white image of the late artist.

She praised his “beautiful music, voice, proficiency on the piano, and artistry” and recognised him as a pioneer of the neo-soul genre, stating that he “changed and transformed rhythm & blues forever”. The tribute concluded with, “We will never forget you”.

D’ Angelo passed away after a private battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by loved ones. His death has prompted reactions from numerous artists and friends within the music industry, including The Alchemist, DJ Premier, and Tyler, the Creator.

Emerging onto the music scene in 1995 with his debut album “Brown Sugar”, D’Angelo collaborated with legends such as Jay-Z, Q-Tip and Snoop Dogg. Over his three-decade career, he received four Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Album for Voodoo(2001) and Black Messiah (2016).