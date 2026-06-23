Beyoncé unveiled the inspiration behind her husband Jay-Z’s hairstyle. She also told how her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, convinced her father to make the change.

On Sunday, June 21, The Cowboy Carter artist shared a video documenting her husband’s hair journey for her haircare line, Cécred. In the clip, narrated by Beyoncé, she shows the in-depth process of how Jay-Z, 56, had his locs carefully combed out.

The Grammy winner further told in the video, “Our daughter was about 5, and she wasn’t feeling very confident about her hair at the time. When she told her father that, it inspired Jay to grow out his hair”.

In the video, the singer continued, “We really wanted her to love and embrace every inch of her gorgeous curls,” the “American Requiem. The 5-year-old Blue had no idea that her father’s hair had texture like hers”.

After growing his hair out and wearing it in locs for eight years, Beyoncé credits Cécred for her husband’s hair growth and calls him the brand’s “most loyal customer. “Beyoncé then shares a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the process that went into Jay-Z’s “emotional” hair transformation, including which Cécred products played a part.

She explained that Jay-Z decided to comb out his locs so he could wear his hair in an afro in honor of his late father, Adnis Reeves. Jay-Z debuted his afro while headlining The Roots picnic in Philadelphia, backed by the hip-hop band of the same name, because Reeves’ favorite team was the Philadelphia 76ers and his signature hairstyle was an afro, the 25-time Grammy winner decided the new style would be a fitting tribute to his legacy.

“On show day, his ‘fro was beautiful, from start to finish,” Beyoncé says in the video, featuring clips of the musician performing onstage as she dances with the couple’s children in the audience.

“I want to thank Jay for trusting Cécred on his hair journey,” she concludes the video. “He is forever the blueprint.”