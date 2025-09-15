Beyoncé Steals Show at Reform Alliance Gala at Ocean Casino

Renowned singer Beyoncé has stunned followers over the weekend as she attended the Casino Night Gala hosted by her husband, Jay-Z, and the Reform Alliance at the Ocean Casino in Atlantic City.

The singer shared photos on Instagram, showcasing her glamorous look: a plunging bronze gown paired with a feathered brown coat and a sparkling diamond necklace.

In addition, in one photo, she is seen in a helicopter with Jay-Z, who wore a classic tuxedo as they headed to the event.

Moreover, the gala has collected over $20 million to support criminal justice reform in the US, and the event was also attended by stars like Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden.

Just a day earlier, Beyoncé thanked her fans and loved ones for their birthday wishes, as she wrote on social media:

“Thank you so much for my birthday love. I’m thankful to God for another year. Peace and Love.”

She shared the birthday message alongside a carousel of photos, where she wore a sheer dark red gown with a black thong and bralette, styled with matching lace gloves.