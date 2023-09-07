Is Beyonce taking style lessons from Kylie Minogue?

Netizens are convinced that Australian music star Kylie Minogue is serving as an inspiration to pop queen Beyonce.

In a video from her Renaissance tour being widely circulated on the social platform X (previously termed Twitter), Beyonce is seen rising on the stage encased in robotic armour, before it starts to swing away in pieces from thighs, breasts, and then head, and she grabbed a mic for her performance.

Fans were quick to notice the similarities between her style and the costume aesthetics of the Australian singer, Minogue, and one of them sarcastically posted, “It’s so nice to see Beyoncé doing a Kylie Minogue tribute tour.” With reference to the original idea from the sci-fi classic by Fritz Lang, another user of the micro-blogging site wrote, “Now we love Beyoncé down, and we KNOW the robot references the movie Metropolis but the robot opening like that IS a Kylie Minogue reference and I’m sick of everyone not giving her her flowers like she’s BEEN the blueprint.”

One of them gave the benefit of a doubt and commented, “Don’t all celebrities revisit Metropolis?” to which, someone clarified, “He’s not talking about the reference, but how Beyoncé’s robot suit is constructed in the exact same structure and function as Kylie’s in 2002.”

“This tour is centered around the Renaissance theme and references her own career,” an avid Beyonce supporter said in her defence, while a common fan of musicians replied, “Okay you had me with deserving flowers cause clearly Bey was inspired in a way, but the whole blueprint thing? Now that I’ll definitely disagree with. Love Kylie though.”

