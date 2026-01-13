Beyoncé’s dad Mathew Knowles shares key to her billionaire milestone

Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, is sharing major insight into his daughter’s billionaire status. Speaking to Page Six, Knowles said that wealth was never something she focused on throughout her career.

“She’s not motivated money. I’ve never heard Beyoncé ever talk about money… It’s always been, ‘How can I make my fans happy? How can I be the best at what I’m doing?’” he told the outlet.

Beyoncé’s father further shared, “Her money came with the success, but that has never been a goal of hers. And I love that about her.”

The global superstar recently ended 2025 on Forbes’ prestigious billionaire list, becoming one of only a handful of musicians to reach the milestone.

Beyoncé’s “The Renaissance World Tour” and “Cowboy Carter” concerts as well as her business empire including a SirDavis whisky and Cécred haircare helped make her the fifth musician to make billionaire list.

With this achievement, Beyoncé joins an exclusive group of musicians who have reached billionaire status, including Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and her husband, Jay-Z.

Beyoncé’s dad Mathew Knowles said he congratulated his daughter when she appeared on the list but reiterated that the recognition does not define her.

“That’s not who she is. She’s motivated by being the very best. She’s motivated by making her fans happy and…. giving back to the community as well,” he added.