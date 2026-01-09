Beyoncé;s mom reflects on Blue Ivy’s birth in sweet 14th birthday tribute

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles is celebrating a milestone moment for her eldest granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

On Wednesday, January 7, the 72-year-old author and fashion designer ran in the 14th birthday of the teen with a heartfelt tribute.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a sweet carousel of 14 photos featuring Blue Ivy at different stages of her life.

Alongside the images, Knowles penned an emotional message honoring the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, affectionately describing her as her “manager, makeup artist, fashion adviser, and my love.”

“I remember the day that we found out about you being in your mom‘s womb. We could not have been more excited! We were told that you were the size of a blueberry and that is where your name came from!” she began.

Tina continued, “We all prayed together for you every single day till you were 12 weeks old in your moms’ belly! Then we prayed individually until you arrived months later.”

“It was apparent that you were a fighter from the beginning, and you talked very early. And you were always smart as a whip. We played Princess and Barbie dolls all the time and your imagination was incredible,” she added.

Tina Knowles is a grandmother to four grandchildren, including Beyoncé’s children, Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, 8, and daughter Solange Knowles’ son Julez Smith, 20.