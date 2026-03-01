Bhad Bhabie shares sad health update amid cancer battle

In the midst of her ongoing battle with cancer, Bhad Bhabie recently shared a significant update regarding her health. On February 28, the American rapper—born Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli—posted to X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Bad news from my doctor yesterday.”

“God has the last say, not my cancer,” she added in the post.

As with her initial diagnosis announcement in November 2024, the performer did not provide specific details regarding the type or stage of her illness. At that time, she addressed public criticism regarding her “thin appearance” via her Instagram Stories.

“I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me lose weight,” she wrote. “I’m slowly gaining it back. So, stop running the worst narratives.”

According to a family source who spoke with TMZ, Bregoli has been consistently receiving medical treatment. While she recently told a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport that she was “doing OK,” she admitted she wasn’t quite prepared for the public “run-in.”

The rapper first rose to fame following a viral appearance on the Dr. Phil show as a rebellious 13-year-old. Her catchphrase, “Cash me outside, how ‘bout dat,” became a global meme and served as the springboard for her music career.

Beyond her professional life, Bhabie became a mother at age 20, welcoming her daughter, Kali Love, in March 2024 with her partner, Le Vaughn.