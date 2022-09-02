Bhakkar: Truck driver arrested for selling relief goods to junk dealer

BHAKKAR: In a shocking incident, a truck driver sold relief goods sent for the flood victims in Bhakkar, Punjab, to a junk dealer, ARY News reported.

Mineral water bottles, flour, and other relief goods worth lacs of rupees were sold to a junk dealer for few thousands by the truck driver.

The locals of Bhakkar informed the police after unearthing the matter. Swinging into action on the complaints of the people, the police reached the spot and arrested truck driver and junk dealer red-handed.

The relief goods were seized and shifted to the police station.

Parts of the country are flooded after heaving rains, while relief activities are also underway in full swing countrywide.

On Thursday, UK government announced providing urgent life-saving support of £15 million to Pakistan following devastating floods that have left a third of the country underwater.

The flooding in Pakistan has affected more than 33 million people, with 1,100 lives lost. The latest funding announced by the Foreign Secretary comes after the UK provided £1.5 million to the disaster last weekend.

Following the launch of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Pakistan Floods Appeal today, the UK Government has announced it will match pound for pound the first £5 million of public donations, as part of today’s total £15 million pledge.

