Bharathiraja passes away at 84

Veteran Tamil filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja passed away on Wednesday due to prolonged health complications. He was 84. he breathed his last at his residence in Chennai.

Tamil Film Producers Council confirmed the news of Bharathiraja’s demise. A statement read, “We regret to inform you that the legendary director Mr. Bharathiraja, a former president and one of the senior members of our association, died early this morning.”

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar also mourned the demise of the actor-filmmaker. She wrote on X, “Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in Tamil cinema. His films have been benchmarks and shall continue to be the actual school of filmmaking. He leaves behind a huge legacy for every cinema lover. He always said let’s do a film with me in 2 pigtails. That shall remain an unfulfilled dream. Will miss you a lot, Sir.”

Bharathiraja had been battling health issues for some time. He was hospitalised in December last year due to respiratory complications. Earlier this year, he was admitted to the hospital again following a decline in his health and was discharged in April.

Over a career spanning several decades, Bharathiraja, regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of Tamil cinema, directed several landmark movies, including 16 Vayathinile (1977), Kizhakke Pogum Rail (1978), Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Nizhalgal (1980), Alaigal Oivathillai (1981), Tik Tik Tik (1981), Oru Kaidhiyin Diary (1985), Mudhal Mariyathai (1985), and Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993). Throughout his illustrious career, Bharathiraja worked with some of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sivaji Ganesan. His last directorial venture was Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal, a segment in Amazon Prime Video’s anthology Modern Love Chennai (2023).

In recent years, Bharathiraja was also active as an actor, having acted in Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pandianadu, Eeswaran, Thiruchitrambalam, and Maharaja. His last screen appearance was in director Tharun Moorthy’s Thudarum (2025), starring Mohanlal and Shobana.

Bharathiraja is survived by his wife Chandraleela and daughter Janani. His son Manoj Bharathiraja passed away in 2025.