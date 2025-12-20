Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announces the birth of their second baby

Indian comedian and host Bharti Singh, with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, announced the birth of their second baby boy.

According to the Pink Villa report, the couple was blessed with another baby boy on December 19, Friday.

The 41-year-old faced a medical emergency when she was scheduled to shoot for the television show Laughter Chefs.

However, in the morning, her water broke unexpectedly, which led to her immediate departure to the hospital, where she later delivered her child, as reported by India Today. Later in the day, she was scheduled to shoot for Laughter Chefs.

Earlier, the actress and her writer husband announced their second pregnancy during a family trip to Switzerland. A few weeks ago, she had shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot on social media.

In the caption of her post, Bharti wrote, “2nd Baby Limbachiya coming soon with a baby emoji”.

A week ago, she shared glimpses of her baby shower, attended by close family members and friends. Bharti tied the knot with Haarsh after dating for a few years on December 3, 2017.

The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, on April 3, 2022, named Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, known as Gola.