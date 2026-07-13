Bhatia says its's 'unbelievable' to be on Lord's honours board

Yastika Bhatia said it felt “unbelievable” to have gained a coveted place on the Lord’s honours boards after becoming the first woman to score a Test century at the ‘Home of Cricket’ on Sunday.

Bhatia’s 113 was the cornerstone of India’s second-innings 341-7 declared on Sunday that left England needing a mammoth 427 to win the inaugural women’s Test at Lord’s.

At stumps on the third day of four, England had slumped to 130-6 with India well-placed to complete victory in a fixture being played 142 years — and 150 matches — on from the first men’s Test at the celebrated London ground.

Bhatia’s innings, her maiden international century, was all the more creditable as it took place just six months after she endured surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament injury in her left knee.

And the 25-year-old also had the additional responsibility of keeping wicket at Lord’s amid soaring temperatures in London.

“I think it’s unbelievable,” Bhatia told reporters after stumps.

“Six months ago, I was in a very different place. And if you would have told me then I would have my name on the honours board, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

‘Your time will come’

Bhatia spent part of her innings batting alongside fellow left-hander Smriti Mandhana, who was dismissed for 70 after scoring 83 in India’s first innings.

As well as admiring the opener’s qualities as a batter, Bhatia said Mandhana had also provided important guidance in her rehabilitation after also suffering an ACL injury.

“I had a conversation with her and she just looked at me and she said this is going to be the turning point in your career.

“We also met when I was in rehab and a little nervous But she said ‘you are a sincere kid, you are a good human — just keep doing the hard work and your time will come’.”

But Bhatia stressed it had been a long road back to full fitness.

“I had to start from scratch,” she explained. “Each muscle you train, all the muscles around the knee you have to train.

“And then slowly, slowly progress will happen, not like in one or two days. So it’s very frustrating missing out on big tournaments and just doing rehab.”

Bhatia, who thanked her family for their support, said it was wicket-keeping training that rekindled her love for cricket.

“Just catches I did, not even batting, first I did keeping. So I was very happy. That day I was like a little kid smiling whole day that I did keeping after four months… And I felt the love of the game again after that.”

Bhatia had one moment of good fortune when to the first ball of Sunday’s play and still on her overnight 39 not out, a delivery from Lauren Bell brushed her off stump without dislodging the bails.

But from then on she was in complete command, with Bhatia 91 not out at lunch.

There were no ‘nervous 90s’ for Bhatia as she raced to her century in the first over after the interval, consecutive fours off Issy Wong taking her to 99 before a single off the fast bowler completed a century in 145 balls including 12 fours.

“I thought that if I get some loose deliveries, I’ll try to make the most of it,” Bhatia explained.

“There was no rush from the dressing room, no extra pressure.

“We also had wickets in hand. I always play best when I play for the team, so I was thinking that if we accelerate here, get some runs at good pace, it will be good.”

Bhatia eventually holed out to Sophie Ecclestone, with the Englnd left-arm spinner also securing a place on the honours boards with a five-wicket haul.

“She batted so well, and she really deserved that,” said Ecclestone of Bhatia. “It’s pretty cool for her to be on the honours board.”