BHC declares BDA chairman's appointment unlawful

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court on Monday declared the appointment of Javed Khan as Chairman of the Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) as unlawful and removed him from the office forthwith.

The court ordered the dismissed chairman BDA to surrender his all facilities within 24 hours.

The BHC bench also directed to the Balochistan government to appoint the new BDA chairman.

The high court additionally remarked that the incumbent chairman already facing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry against him.

A bench comprised of Justice Kamran Mullakhel and Justice Najmuddin Mengal heard the case.

The BDA officials had filed a petition in the high court against appointment of the authority’s chairman.

Advocate Jalil Langove represented petitioners in the case.