BHC orders quashing of FIRs against Shahbaz Gill

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Wednesday ordered the quashing of all first information reports (FIRs) registered against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in Qila Abdullah, ARY News reported.

A single bench of the BHC comprising Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch passed the order on a petition filed by Gill through his lawyer which sought revocation of multiple cases registered against him in the province.

During the hearing, Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch asked how multiple cases were registered against Gill in one incident. “Registration of multiple cases in one incident is against the court’s judgement,” he observed.

After reviewing the petition, the court ordered authorities to quash all cases registered against the PTI leader in Balochistan.

Read more: BALOCHISTAN POLICE REGISTER FIR AGAINST SHAHBAZ GILL

It is pertinent to mention here that the Balochistan police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in the Qila Abdullah area for using “foul language” against state institutions.

The first information report (FIR) was registered against Gill on the complaint of Aziz Ullah for sedition and “inciting violence” against state institutions.

Comments