BHC orders release of Azam Swati, directs quashing all FIRs against him

QUETTA: In a major relief to Azam Swati, the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Friday ordered to quash all the FIRs registered against the PTI lawmaker in the province, ARY News reported.

Usman Swati had challenged the registration of FIRs against his father in Balochistan following the arrest in the case of controversial tweets.

Justice Hashim Kakar in his decision ordered to quash all five FIRs registered against Azam Swati and ordered to release him.

Earlier, Balochistan High Court (BHC) had ordered to not register more cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati.

On the other hand, Sindh High Court (SHC) has also served notices to the provincial government, prosecutor general and the IG police over the registration of multiple cases against PTI senator Swati.

Read more: SHC seeks details of cases registered against Azam Swati

The notices were served on the complaint of Usman Swati, who challenged the registration of multiple cases against his father in Sindh.

Justice K.K Agha asked where is Swati on which Anwar Mansoor replied, he is in police custody in Quetta.

Mansoor said his client was booked in different cases across the province on the same issue and termed it as a violation of the SC orders.

