BHC suspends local govt election schedule in Quetta

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday suspended the ECP schedule of local government elections in Quetta, ARY News reported.

The court suspended the LG election schedule after delimitations were challenged by ex-councilor.

A two-member bench of the high court comprising Justice Kamran Mulakhail and Justice Nazeer Ahmed Langove announced the verdict on the petition filed ex-councilor Abdul Kareem Langove.

The BHC suspended the schedule and summoned the respondents on July 6.

The polls were scheduled to take place in Quetta on August 28.

ECP schedule

Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued polling schedule for the second phase of LG polls in Balochistan. Polling will be held in Quetta, Lasbela, Moosa Khel, Mastung, Jaffarabad, Zhob and Dukki on August 28 in the second phase.

According to the schedule, a public notice will be released on July 6 for the nomination papers, while the same will be submitted with the ROs from July 14 to 18.

On July 19, lists of the nominated candidates will be displayed and on July 23 the scrunity of the nomination papers will be held. On July 28, appeals can be filed against the decisions of ROs.

On August 3, candidates’ lists will be displayed and on August 4, candidates can withdraw their nomination papers.

The ECP will issue electoral symbols on August 5.

