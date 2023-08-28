29.9 C
BHC suspends warrant, dismisses FIR against PTI chief

QUETTA: A division bench of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday suspended arrest warrants and dismissed FIR against the PTI chairman, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court comprised of Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Gul Hassan Tareen suspended non-bailable warrant issued by Judicial Magistrate-I and dismissed the ‘hate speech’ FIR against former PM at Bijli Ghar police station here.

The PTI lawyers had challenged the non-bailable arrest warrant and the FIR in Balochistan High Court.

Judicial Magistrate-I had issued non-bailable arrest warrant against the former prime minister.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of a resident of Nawa Killi at the Bijli Road police station of the provincial capital.

