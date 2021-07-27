Bheel community youth marries goat in Sindh

DIGRI: In a shocking move, a youth of a Bheel community married a goat and took 7 turns in Digri, a city in Sindh’s Mirpurkhas district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to ARY News, the marriage with a goat took place in Digri, a city in Mirpurkhas. The video of the marriage of a young Hindu man with a goat went viral on social media

According to the police, the youth of Bheel community also took seven turns according to Hindu religious rituals.

Police said the incident took place in Mandranwala village near Digri. Relatives of the youth were also present at the wedding event.

Police say Bhagat, who arranged the marriage, has been arrested while raids are being carried out to nab the youth.