Social media influencer ‘Bhola Record’ booked in rape case

LAHORE: The Lahore police on Tuesday booked social media influencer Nabil Akram alias Bhola Record in an alleged rape case, ARY News reported.

According to FIR registered at Ghalib Market’s police station, the victim woman named Shaista Talib has claimed that Nabil alias Bhola Record had called her to a private hotel and raped her.

The police said that case has been registered against Bhola Record on the woman’s complaint while further investigation is underway.

Read More: INFLUENCER ARRESTED OVER ‘FRAUD’ WITH ERTUGRUL ACTOR HANDED OVER TO CIA

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused influencer Bhola (real name Nabeel Akram) had been arrested by police for raping another girl back in March 2018.

Nabeel Akram is a Youtuber and is also known for making short videos on SnackVideo platform.

Comments