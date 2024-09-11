‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ original cast joins Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Days after the announcement of “Bhooth Bangla,” the original cast of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” has joined Akshay Kumar for the upcoming movie.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Bollywood actors Paresh Rawal, Asrani and Rajpal Yadav, who starred alongside Akshay Kumar in 2007’s horror comedy, have been cast for ‘Bhooth Bangla,’ according to an Indian media outlet.

Meanwhile, the casting team for the film is on the lookout to rope in three female actors to play key roles.

Earlier this week, the “Welcome” actor took to Instagram to announce reuniting with ace filmmaker Priyadarshan after 14 years to bring the spooky comedy.

Priyadarshan, best known for his penchant for directing comedy films and adapting Malayalam films in Hindi is collaborating with Akshay Kumar since they last joined forces for ‘Khatta Meetha’ in 2010.

The Bollywood star, in an Instagram post, unveiled the first look motion poster of the film on August 9, featuring him and a black cat, in front of what seemed like a haunted mansion, as he drank milk from the bowl.

“Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

It is to be noted here that the superhit duo has previously given their fans several cult comedy flicks in the 2000s, such as ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Garam Masala’, Bhagam Bhag’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘De Dana Dan’ and ‘Khatta Meetha’.

Other than ‘Bhooth Bangla’, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies for the remaining 2024 and 2025, also include ‘Sky Force’, ‘Singham Again’, ‘Jolly LLB 3’, ‘Welcome to The Jungle’, ‘Shankara’ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

Reports said that ‘Bhooth Bangla’ is likely to go on floors by early 2025 and will hit theatres by the end of 2025.

Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms in association with Kumar’s Cape of Good Films is producing the horror comedy.