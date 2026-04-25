Bhoot Bangla OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar film

Bollywood sensation Akshay Kumar has reunited with filmmaker Priyadarshan for the horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla. Marking their first collaboration in 16 years since Khatta Meetha, the project has generated significant buzz, though early reviews indicate a polarized response from audiences.

The film is expected to maintain its theatrical pull through the coming weeks. While its box office performance will ultimately dictate its digital debut, official confirmation states that the movie will eventually premiere on Netflix.

Current industry standards see major releases transition to OTT platforms approximately 45 to 60 days after their theatrical premiere. Following its April 17 debut, Bhoot Bangla is projected to arrive on streaming services in late June or early July 2026. The production team is expected to hold the digital release for at least three weeks to maximize theatrical revenue, with a formal announcement pending internal review.

Directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar alongside Ekta and Shobha Kapoor, the film Bhoot Bangla features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Set in the fictional village of Manglapur, the narrative follows the mystery of a haunted mansion exploited by the sinister Vadhusur to terrorize newlyweds.

Earlier this month, the widening age gap between Indian cinema’s top actors once again provoked a contentious debate, with viewers increasingly challenging long-standing casting patterns. As audiences demand more realistic and balanced on-screen partnerships, what was formerly considered the norm is now being examined more closely.

The most recent trigger is Bhoot Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi. The 26-year age difference between the film’s leads has garnered more attention than the movie itself. Wamiqa, born in 1993, is currently 32 years old, while Akshay Kumar, born in 1967, is 58. Although such disparities are not new to the industry, they continue to cause concern at a time when viewers are becoming more outspoken about realism and representation.