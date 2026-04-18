Bhoot Bangla: Wamiqa Gabbi's casting alongside Akshay Kumar sparks debate

MUMBAI: The widening age gap between Indian cinema’s top actors has once again provoked a contentious debate, with viewers increasingly challenging long-standing casting patterns. As audiences demand more realistic and balanced on-screen partnerships, what was formerly considered the norm is now being examined more closely.

The most recent trigger is Bhoot Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi. The 26-year age difference between the film’s leads has garnered more attention than the movie itself. Wamiqa, born in 1993, is currently 32 years old, while Akshay Kumar, born in 1967, is 58. Although such disparities are not new to the industry, they continue to cause concern at a time when viewers are becoming more outspoken about realism and representation.

Similar trends have surfaced in other recent projects, such as Salman Khan being paired with Rashmika Mandanna. In South Indian cinema, megastars like Chiranjeevi have also faced criticism for being cast alongside much younger actresses. The recurring nature of these decisions implies a deeply ingrained industry tendency rather than a mere coincidence.

A larger question sits at the center of the controversy: why does this age gap persist? One common argument is the longevity of male stardom. Thanks to established fan bases and box office pull, male actors in Indian cinema continue to headline big-budget films well into their 50s and 60s. However, as female performers age, they often face fewer opportunities, creating a cycle where younger women are consistently paired with older male protagonists.

In an interview with News18, Akshay Kumar addressed the Bhoot Bangla age debate by questioning why such pairings are deemed problematic. “Toh kya hai? Humne pehle dekha nahi hai kya kabhi? (So what? Haven’t we seen this before?) It happens in Hollywood as well. Sometimes, it’s the requirement of the script. In real life, too, so many people get married to partners older or younger than them,” he stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

Conversely, veteran actress Mumtaz recently offered a different perspective. At 77, she has made it clear that she refuses to play roles that make her appear much older than she is, even stating she would not play Shah Rukh Khan’s mother. Mumtaz contends that skill and on-screen presence are more important than statistics and that an actor’s age shouldn’t unfairly limit their career trajectory or typecast them prematurely.

Her opinions underscore the need for more inclusive casting and offer a counterbalance to the current discussion. As the industry evolves and audiences become more discerning, it remains to be seen whether filmmakers will adjust to shifting sensibilities or stick to formulas that are facing increasing scrutiny. For now, the focus on age-gap romances in Indian cinema only grows sharper with every new release.