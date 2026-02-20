Bhumi Pednekar: “Brutal reviews do matter"

Ahead of Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum and The Royals, Bhumi Pednekar spoke candidly about the impact reviews have on her. In a recent interview with Gulf News, the actress admitted, “Of course, brutal reviews do matter.”

Bhumi Pednekar noted that she appreciates constructive criticism, believing that any viewpoint—when expressed thoughtfully—offers a chance for growth. She also highlighted how her fans’ support keeps her inspired, saying:

“Putting that aside, the love I get is overwhelming. Daldal has been such an amazing experience in the last 10 days. My soul craved this because I’m an artist. Thriving on the love from my audience is what keeps me going.”

Bhumi Pednekar has a significant year ahead. She is set to star in the Danish Aslam-directed film Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum, which also marks Imran Khan’s acting comeback. Additionally, she will return as Sophia Kanmani Shekhar in the Netflix modern romantic comedy. The Royals features an ensemble cast including Ishaan Khatter, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, and Nora Fatehi.

Earlier last year, Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar celebrated a decade of being an actor as her debut film ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ clocked 10 years of release.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Bhumi Pednekar celebrated a career milestone as she looked back at her ‘incredible’ 10-year journey in Bollywood, filled with ‘dreams and hard work’.

“A decade of the most incredible journey as an actor,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram video, featuring some of her most memorable moments as an actor from the past decade.