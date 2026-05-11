Bhumi Pednekar leaves as The Royals Season 2 gets family-focused storyline

The Royals is currently undergoing a significant creative transition ahead of Season 2, following the major attention garnered by its premiere season. Leading actress Bhumi Pednekar has reportedly departed the Netflix series as directors pivot the focus toward the intricacies of royal family conflicts and away from the show’s central romance.

The series, which marked the OTT debut of seasoned actress Zeenat Aman, concluded its first season on an unresolved romantic note. However, insiders predict that the second season will prioritize family dynamics and the broader “royal universe,” elements that resonated most strongly with the audience.

“When you focus on romance, the story follows a specific lead. When the show premiered, what truly resonated with viewers was the family—Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, and Zeenat—and the unique world of The Royals,” revealed a source close to the production. “We left season one with an unresolved romance, but there was no definitive decision to carry it forward. There was no conflict with Bhumi Pednekar; the makers are simply allowing the story to evolve organically.”

The first season featured a prominent ensemble cast, including Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, and Kavya Trehan. The show was noted for its lavish royal backdrop, glamorous storytelling, and complex interpersonal disputes.

Regarding her departure, reports suggest Bhumi Pednekar is seeking roles that align with the demanding, complex characters she has gravitated toward recently. She is reportedly in negotiations for an HAQ-supported courtroom drama and is slated to star opposite Imran Khan in his highly anticipated Netflix comeback film.

The source added, “The project, currently under wraps, has been in development for some time. She is also expected to begin work on Daldal 2, a project that fits the intense creative space she has occupied in recent years.”

Despite Bhumi’s alleged departure, production insiders confirm that Season 2 will proceed by building on the groundwork laid in the debut season, albeit with a fresh narrative direction.