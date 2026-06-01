Bhumi Pednekar reveals childhood crush on Imran Khan

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar recently disclosed in an interview with Indian media that she had a crush on actor Imran Khan when she was a child.

For the unversed, romantic comedies were once the most popular genre in Bollywood. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, fans gravitated toward charming actors, realistic love storylines, and emotionally charged movies. Imran Khan was one of the most well-known celebrities of that era, rising to prominence as a romantic hero thanks to his straightforward, handsome, boy-next-door personality.

Imran Khan will star opposite Bhumi Pednekar in Netflix’s upcoming film Adhure Hum, Adhure Tum, marking his return to acting after a decade-long hiatus.

Bhumi Pednekar, 36, shared that she has long been a fan of Imran Khan while discussing her experience working with him, admitting to her childhood infatuation.

“These days, such romantic comedy films are rarely made. I liked this movie as soon as I read the plot. It’s a lovely, intellectual, and mature love story,” the actress noted in reference to her upcoming project with him.

She has frequently complimented Imran’s presence, stating that it is a delightful and unforgettable experience to share the screen with a performer she adored as a child.