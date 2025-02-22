Bhumi Pednekar speaks up on pay disparity in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has spoken out against the gender-based pay disparity in the film industry.

During a promotional spree for her recently released film ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, Bhumi Pednekar got candid about the gender pay disparity in Bollywood, confessing that she had been ‘paid way less’ than male co-stars who have achieved as much as her.

Speaking about pay disparity, she said, “This problem is not even limited to cinema only, but the same is the case across the sectors. Even if you look at the CEO of any large conglomerate, if she’s a woman, her salary will definitely be lower. And if I talk specifically about cinema, there’s definitely a huge gap.”

Pednekar continued, “Many times, we say that the male actors are the ones who bring in more business… and that’s absolutely right. This isn’t about seniority. But I’ve been at places where I have achieved as much as a male co-star and yet I have been paid way less.”

“However I feel that as more producers are coming in who genuinely believe in equality, I can see the gap bridging,” the actor optimistically concluded.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar is most recently seen in filmmaker Mudassar Aziz’s rom-com ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The title arrived in theatres this Friday, February 21.