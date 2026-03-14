Bhumi Pednekar spills details on her next rom-com film with Imran Khan

Bhumi Pednekar is giving fans a sneak peek into her next Bollywood project, sharing exciting details about her upcoming film with Imran Khan, which marks the actor’s long-awaited return to the big screen after a decade-long hiatus.

In a recent episode of The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Pednekar spoke about her journey over the past year, including a nine-month break from acting following the mixed reactions to her web series The Royals. During her hiatus, she focused on mental health, personal growth, and spiritual well-being, visiting the Golden Temple and spending time in service to reconnect and recharge.

Reflecting on her return with the recently released film Daldal, Pednekar said the response has been overwhelmingly positive, with the series trending globally despite being an Indian show. She credits her openness and spiritual grounding for helping her navigate the challenges and joys of this period.

Looking ahead, Pednekar shared details about her next film she said, “I’m very, very thrilled.”

“It is Imran Khan’s comeback film, and I am so excited about it because Imran had a genre of rom-coms, and that genre now not nobody is doing. And he’s come back with a film which is like his genre but elevated, more mature, more evolved, you know, it’s this evolved love story. It has this other incredible actor, Gurfateh (Pirzada) in it as well, and I can’t wait for people to see it. Also, like, it was kind of in my bucket list to work with Imran because main unki bohot saari filmo ki fan reh chuki hun, you know, growing up, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, and he was like quite the girl crush for everyone. So, it’s that and working on a bunch of things,” she gushed.

According to Indian media, the film is titled Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum and will be directed by Danish Aslam, known for his work on Break Ke Baad.