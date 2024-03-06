24.9 C
Bhutto case verdict: History corrected today after 44 years, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has given a historic verdict by accepting that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was not given the right of fair trial, Bilawal Bhutto said.

Commenting on the top court’s decision in Zulfikar Ali Bhutto presidential reference, Chairman People’s Party said,” We are waiting for the court’s detailed verdict”. “We will talk to lawyers after release of the detailed verdict”.

He said the history is being corrected after 44 years of the decision. “Hopefully, our system will move in the right direction and Pakistan and the democracy in the country will develop and prosper,” he hoped.

Bilawal said that the case was a question mark over the justice for common man. He thanked those, “who fought the case of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto”.

The Supreme Court today said that the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) founder and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial while giving its opinion in presidential reference on his death sentence.

