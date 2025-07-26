Bianca Censori shocks fans with her latest airport look

Always in discussions and headlines for her most outrageous (and skimpy) outfits, Bianca Censori, the architect wife of rapper Kanye West, has onlookers in utmost shock with her latest airport look.

With her most revealing, skimpiest and barely-there clothing pieces, Australian architect Bianca Censori, who has been married to American rapper-entrepreneur Kanye West, aka Ye, since December 2022, gives people a lot to talk about each time she steps out in public.

However, for her latest airport sighting with Ye, as the two landed in Seoul on Friday, Censori wore what many described as her most shocking look yet – a fully covered one.

Yes, Censori, 30, covered up from head to toe, quite literally, as she jetted into the South Korean Capital with her husband, wearing a pair of black leggings, furry leg warmers, and a matching long-sleeve top. With a pair of sunglasses, the celebrity wife even covered her face with her hand and added a khaki-colored baseball cap, for all the attention to be on her black-coloured Hermès Birkin.

West, on the other hand, sported a rather similar incognito look, in a zip-down sweatshirt, leather trousers and suede footwear, as he strolled through the Seoul airport with his wife.