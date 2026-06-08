Bianca Censori shuts down relationship rumors with Kanye West

Australian architect Bianca Censori has publicly expressed her love for Kanye West for the first time since the two tied the knot.

The Censori admitted that she is not in a forced relationship with the controversial rapper as she paid a special tribute to him on his birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a picture of the rapper along with a gushing message. Bianca penned, “Happy Birthday, Ye, I love you more than life”. Ye’s photo appeared to be from an intimate event, while another video shows the singer playing music in high spirits.

For those unversed, Bianca and Kanye exchanged vows on December 20, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Recently, an insider told Heat World that the Yeezy owner wants to start a family with the model ASAP, as “he’s done waiting.” The source also noted, “Bianca hasn’t flat out said no, but so far she’s been very good at pushing it down the line, it’s always one day, not this day… and Kanye says he’s done waiting”.

The confidant further noted, “He gets like this periodically, usually when there’s something else he’s upset about, he’ll start ranting about how Bianca hasn’t lived up to her end of the bargain”.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kanye already has four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with Kim Kardashian.