Bianca Censori turns heads in daring bodysuit in LA

During a rare outing in Los Angeles this week, Bianca Censori attracted attention by donning a striking sheer bodysuit and receiving a parking penalty.

On December 4, Bianca Censori, 30, a designer who is married to controversial musician Kanye West, was spotted showing up at a dermatologist’s office.

The model completed the ensemble with matching tights, black boots, and straight dark hair while wearing a chocolate-colored sheer bodysuit with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a thong-cut back.

Bianca received a penalty for parking in a handicapped space following her derm appointment.

The beauty icon was last spotted with her husband on November 6 at Los Angeles International Airport; thus, this was one of her few public outings in recent months.

The appearance occurred after pictures of her in a layered sheer ensemble were shared on the Yeezy x GAP archival Instagram account, revealing a fresh look for her.

Fans were thrilled when the Heartless rapper’s wife hinted at a new artistic endeavor. “BIO POP (THE ORIGIN)—SEOUL, KOREA, DECEMBER 11TH/12TH, 2025” was promoted by her Instagram posts.

In fact, it will be a performance exploring “everyday movements and the meaning of the space called ‘home,'” according to Halcyon Magazine.

With her eye-catching outfit and new creative project, Bianca continued to attract attention.

Even though she doesn’t often appear in public, fans and the media are keeping a close eye on her as she combines provocative fashion with her art.