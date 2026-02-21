Bianca Dias: Brazilian influencer dies after plastic surgery

Bianca Dias, a Brazilian social media celebrity, has passed away at the age of 27 due to complications following a recent plastic surgery.

While recuperating at her family’s home near São Paulo, Dias reportedly experienced a pulmonary embolism. After experiencing sudden difficulty breathing, she was rushed to the hospital, where medical professionals were unable to save her.

On Instagram, friend Giovanna Borges confirmed the news, stating that Dias had undergone surgery and subsequently suffered two seizures and a blood clot in her lung during her recovery.

“Bia had surgery, and while recovering at home, she had a pulmonary clot [and] two seizures. By the time she arrived at the hospital, she was no longer alive,” Borges wrote.

Although the precise nature of the procedure has not been made public, Dias passed away just 18 days after the initial surgery.

The influencer had amassed a following of approximately 60,000 by sharing lifestyle and modeling content. She uploaded her final post in December—a selfie taken inside a car in São Paulo.

Tributes from friends and followers have continued to pour in. Massage therapist Jeff Carlos wrote, “Death is nothing at all. Our bond has not been broken.” Fellow content creator Patrícia Ganden also shared a message of condolence, expressing her pride in their friendship.

Local authorities are reportedly investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.