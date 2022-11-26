Bid to steal petrol from oil pipeline foiled

KARACHI: A bid to steal petrol from the underground pipeline at the Mehran Highway here, has been foiled, citing police sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Unknown thieves had joined several kilometers long pipe with a clip to the petrol line near the railway track,” police sources said. A vigilance team of the SSP Malir district on report of an intelligence agency foiled the largescale fuel theft, according to police.

“Unidentified accused had joined the clip with the pipeline few days and some police officials were also hand in glove with the accused in joining clip with the fuel line,” police sources said.

“It was a plot of several millions of rupees petrol theft,” police said. “The pipe was dangerously laid for fuel pilferage, which could have unleashed a dangerous incident at any time in the area,” police said.

The FIR of the incident has been registered at Bin Qasim police station, police sources added.

