Bid to smuggle arms, ammunition foiled in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: The officials of Sukheke police station have foiled a bid to smuggle arms and ammunition by seizing 15 pistols, five rifles, four repeaters and 12,000 bullets in Hafizabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police claimed to have arrested an arms smuggler besides recovering a huge cache of weapons and ammunition from his possession. Police said that the weapons were hidden inside secret sections of the vehicle of the ‘inter-provincial arms smuggler’.

The officials seized the vehicle used for arms smuggling and registered a case against the alleged smuggler named Zahoor Khan, who is a resident of Peshawar and used to smuggle weapons to Punjab.

READ: HEAVY WEAPONS, AMMUNITION SMUGGLING BID THWARTED BY MOTORWAY POLICE

Police said that the alleged smuggler is being interrogated to get details about his facilitators and suppliers.

Earlier in February, Pakistan Customs had foiled smuggling of weapons to Afghanistan via the Torkham border crossing. The team had recovered weapons including 120 pistols, 43,500 bullets during the search of a trailer at Torkham Station.

The weapons and the bullets were concealed in a trailer loaded with cement, which was going to Afghanistan via Torkham border.