Bid to smuggle sugar from Punjab foiled

LAHORE: The local administration of Rahim Yar Khan has foiled the bid to smuggle sugar from Punjab to Balochistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Rahim Yar Khan administration has seized 2,240 sacks of sugar that will be sold at the government prices, sources closer to the Punjab government said.

Sources said that three trucks loaded with sugar sacks were seized at Kot Sabzal check post on October 16. After seizing the sugar sacks, the trucks were released by the administration, sources added.

Earlier on October 18, the Punjab government had thwarted the smuggling of sugar from JDW Group’s sugar mills to Quetta.

READ: LHC STOPS IMPLEMENTATION OF FINE OVER SUGAR MILLS

The Buzdar government had seized 900 maunds of sugar from JDW’s sugar mills unit 1 Rahim Yar Khan, which was being smuggled to Quetta, confirmed the provincial food department.

The truck loaded with the sugar had been seized at Chachran Toll Plaza during checking. The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody. Further investigation into the matter was launched.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the JDW group, rebutting the news had said that the sugar was sold to a buyer, and it is his or her discretion to transport wherever he or she wants.

