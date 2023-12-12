Biden says Israel starting to lose support over bombing of Gaza

US President Joe Biden has warned that Israel is starting to lose support from the international community because of its relentless bombing of Gaza.

Biden said at a campaign fundraising event in Washington that “they’re starting to lose that support.”

He went on to say that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to change his hardline government.

Earlier, United States (US) vetoed a United Nations (UN) resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, despite it being backed by the vast majority of Security Council members and many other nations.

Thirteen of the 15 Security Council members voted in favor of a draft resolution put forward by the United Arab Emirates with the co-sponsorship of 97 countries, including Pakistan, while Britain abstained.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the group’s October 7 attacks that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities, and saw around 240 hostages taken.

Hunger was worsening among Palestinians in the besieged Gaza strip, aid agencies said, as the United Nations General Assembly prepared to vote on Tuesday on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the two-month-old conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes and residents say it is impossible to find refuge or food in the densely populated coastal enclave. The U.N. World Food Programme has said half of the population is starving.

“Hunger stalks everyone,” UNRWA, the U.N. body responsible for Palestinian refugees, said on X.

Gazans said people forced to flee repeatedly were dying of hunger and cold as well as the bombardments, describing looting of aid trucks and sky high prices.

It is important to mention here that according to the latest figures from the Health Ministry, at least 18,412 people have been killed and 50,100 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.