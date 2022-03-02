Biden’s slip of tongue births #iranian

Washington: The hashtag “Iranian” has come amongst the top trends of Twitter after he had a slip of tongue and referred to Ukrainians as “Iranian people”.

While calling for support to Ukraine against a Russian invasion, US President Joe Biden had a slip of the tongue moment and he mistakenly referred to the Ukrainians as “Iranian people”.

Biden in his State of the Union speech said that “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people.”

The US Presidents’ slip of tongue immediately began trending on Twitter and other social media as “#Iranian”.

This is not the first occasion when Biden has had a slip of tongue. Reportedly, the US President had problems with his speech as a child and had to work to overcome a stutter.

Social media had pounced on his gaffe last year when he mistakenly called Kamala Harris “President Harris”.

Condemning Russia’s “premeditated attack” in Ukraine, Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to shake the very foundation of the free world.

In a similar incident, the Indian PM had also a slip of tongue and replaced the words “beti parhao” with “beti patao” in one of his speeches.

Indian social media had flooded with memes after the PM’s slip of tongue and leaders of the opposition party Congress had said that “he accidentally spoke out loud what actually goes on in his head.”

