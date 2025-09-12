BIEK HUMANITIES (REGULAR) result 2025 announced

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results of 12th Class Humanities Regular Annual Examinations for the year 2025, ARY News reported.

The declared results have 40.85 percent passing students, with 3,876 out of 9,488 candidates passing.

In the BIEK Humanities regular Group results 2025, students who secured top positions had a nail-biting competition, and they performed brilliantly.

Hans Raj from IDA RIEU HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL FOR BLIND & DEAF, bearing roll number 938852, secured the overall top position by achieving 86.64 percent.

The second position went to Anshara from IQRA HUFFAZ GIRLS SCIENCE COLLEGE, BLOCK-B, NORTH NAZIMABAD, bearing Roll No. 950006, securing 85.09 percent, and the third position was secured by Syeda Khizra Amir, from IQRA HUFFAZ GIRLS SCIENCE COLLEGE, BLOCK-B, NORTH NAZIMABAD, having Roll No. 950012, securing 84.91 percent.

In the regular group examinations, 10,055 candidates registered, and 9,488 appeared for the exams. Out of these, 3,876 candidates were successful.

According to the board officials, the overall pass percentage in the BIEK Humanities Regular Group results stood at 40.85 percent.

Among the successful candidates, 20 secured an A-1 grade, 236 secured an A grade, 793 secured a B grade, 1353 secured a C grade, 1328 secured a D grade, and 146 secured an E grade.

Results have been uploaded to the board’s official website www.biek.edu.pk

Officials from the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi, also congratulated the position holders and their families.

Mr. Fakir Muhammad Lakho, Chairman, Board of Intermediate Education, congratulated the position holders.

The board will hold a ceremony to honour the position holders.

Read More: CSS 2025 written result announced – Check Here

Earlier, the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) officially released the results of the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2025 written examination, underscoring the exam’s intensely competitive nature, ARY News reported.

According to FPSC, out of 18,139 applicants, only 12,792 candidates appeared for the CSS 2025 written exam, and only 354 individuals managed to clear the written phase.

This translates to a modest success rate of just 2.77 percent, reflecting the stringent evaluation standards maintained by the FPSC.