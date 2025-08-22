CSS 2025 written result announced – Check Here

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has officially released the results of the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2025 written examination, underscoring the exam’s intensely competitive nature, ARY News reported.

According to FPSC, out of 18,139 applicants, only 12,792 candidates appeared for the CSS 2025 written exam, and only 354 individuals managed to clear the written phase.

This translates to a modest success rate of just 2.77 percent, reflecting the stringent evaluation standards maintained by the FPSC.

The CSS 2025 result once again reaffirms the examination’s reputation as one of the most demanding recruitment processes in the country.

Candidates who have cleared the CSS 2025 written exam will now proceed to the next phases of the selection procedure, which include psychological assessments, interviews, and medical evaluations.

The FPSC has issued a list of candidates who cleared the written exams, along with their roll numbers.