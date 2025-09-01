Karachi: BIEK Humanities Private results 2025 announced; Check here

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results of 12th Class Humanities private Annual Examinations for the year 2025, ARY News reported.

The declared results have 45.39 percent passing students, with 1,187 out of 2,615 candidates passing.

In the BIEK Humanities private Group results 2025, students who secured top positions had a nail-biting competition, and they performed brilliantly. All 3 positions went to the female students.

Kiran, bearing roll number 35719, secured the overall top position by achieving 79.64 percent.

The second position went to Areeba bearing Roll No. 35844, securing 79.27 percent, and the third position was secured by Alfiya Shah, having Roll No. 78.55.

In the group examinations, 2,791 candidates registered, and 2,615 appeared for the exams. Out of these, 1,187 candidates were successful.

According to the board officials, the overall pass percentage in the BIEK Humanities Private Group results stood at 45.39 percent.

Among the successful candidates, 1 secured an A-1 grade, 63 secured an A grade, 252 secured a B grade, 417 secured a C grade, 383 secured a D grade, and 46 secured an E grade.

Students can visit the board’s official website, or download board’s official App from the Android Play Store to check their results.



Officials from the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi, also congratulated the position holders and their families.

Mr. Fakir Muhammad Lakho, Chairman, Board of Intermediate Education, congratulated the position holders.

The board will hold a ceremony to honour the position holders.

Read More: CSS 2025 written result announced – Check Here

Earlier, the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) officially released the results of the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2025 written examination, underscoring the exam’s intensely competitive nature, ARY News reported.

According to FPSC, out of 18,139 applicants, only 12,792 candidates appeared for the CSS 2025 written exam, and only 354 individuals managed to clear the written phase.

This translates to a modest success rate of just 2.77 percent, reflecting the stringent evaluation standards maintained by the FPSC.