Big Ant Studios releases Cricket 24 video game

In the realm of sports simulation games, Big Ant Studios has carved out a niche for themselves with cricket-centric titles. Their latest offering, “Cricket 24,” has garnered attention and anticipation from fans of the sport and gaming enthusiasts alike. However, the early impressions suggest that this iteration may not be hitting all the right notes just yet.

“Cricket 24” steps up to the crease with the promise of delivering an immersive cricketing experience on the PlayStation 5. The anticipation is palpable, given Big Ant’s track record with cricket games. Yet, upon closer inspection, the game appears to have some notable stumbles.

One of the initial critiques is the gameplay’s clunkiness. While realism is paramount in sports simulations, the controls and player movements in “Cricket 24” seem to lack the fluidity seen in other sports simulators. The animations feel rigid, and navigating the field can be a bit cumbersome, hindering the overall gameplay experience.

Graphics, though improved from previous titles, leave something to be desired on the powerful PS5 hardware. While the character models look decent, the stadium environments lack the polish and detail that gamers have come to expect from next-gen consoles.

Despite these initial hiccups, it’s important to remember that “Cricket 24” is still in its early stages, and Big Ant Studios has a history of refining their titles post-launch. It’s too soon to write it off entirely, and fans of cricket games may still find redeeming qualities in this latest entry.

In conclusion, “Cricket 24” shows promise but currently appears to be a clunky cousin in the world of sports sims. Time will tell whether Big Ant Studios can refine their latest creation into a polished cricketing experience that truly shines on the PlayStation 5.