‘Big Bang Theory’ actor Kate Micucci reveals lung cancer

Kate Micucci, well-known for her role in the ‘Big Bang Theory’, said she had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

In a video posted to social media app TikTok over the weekend, the 43-year-old actor revealed her diagnosis. Micucci, wearing a hospital gown, said she underwent lung cancer surgery on Friday.

“Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it’s a ‘Sick Tok,’” she said. “I’m in the hospital but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early.”

“It’s really weird, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life so uh, you know, it was a surprise,” Micucci said. “But also I guess, also, it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”

“It’s been a little bit of a trip and [I’ll] probably be moving slow for a few weeks but then I’ll be back at it,” Kate Micucci said, adding that she can’t wait to get back to painting.

Upon a fan’s asking if she had any symptoms of the disease, Kate Micucci shared: “I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high.”