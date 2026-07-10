Big Bash League to open season in India

Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash League will open its season this year in Chennai — the first foreign cricket league to play in the huge Indian market.

The landmark announcement was made Friday during a visit to Melbourne by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of a broader strategy to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Melbourne Renegades will take on defending champions Perth Scorchers on December 12 at MA Chidambaram Stadium before one of global cricket’s most passionate audiences.

“Australia and India are united by our love and passion for sport,” said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“I am excited to expand cooperation with India on sport, which not only brings joy to Australians but boosts trade, tourism and investment.”

The match will be the cornerstone of a week-long festival called ‘G’day Namaste to be held across India in December, featuring Australian cultural, business and sports events.

“I am confident that just like in sports, our partnership too will become a champion in every field,” Modi said in a joint appearance with Albanese at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Commercial terms around the BBL match, such as ticket sales, have not been finalised.

“We know they’re incredibly passionate cricket fans all over India, but particularly in Chennai,” Cricket Australia’s BBL chief Alistair Dobson told reporters.

“Everyone we’ve spoken to has been really optimistic that we should expect a good crowd.”

The game will be the first BBL contest played outside Australia.

“This is a genuinely historic moment for Perth Scorchers and for cricket in Western Australia,” said West Australia cricket chief John Stephenson.

“India is the heartland of global cricket, and bringing the Scorchers to that audience is an opportunity we have embraced wholeheartedly.”