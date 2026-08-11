Jackie, a 14-year-old bald eagle who became a global icon in California’s Big Bear Valley, died this week after a long illness.

Despite intensive care at the Ojai Raptor Center, Jackie died early Monday morning. Her remains were later sent to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Wildlife rescuers found Jackie on July 17 after hearing she had fought with two other eagles. Veterinarians found she had severe anemia and another illness that lowered her blood cell counts. Even with oxygen therapy, blood transfusions, and other treatments, her health got worse over the weekend.

“Our team is heartbroken,” the Ojai Raptor Center said in a public statement. “It has been an extraordinary privilege to care for her.”

Jackie became well known worldwide through a livestream by Friends of Big Bear Valley. Since 2015, millions have watched her and her mate, Shadow, build their nest and raise eaglets in the San Bernardino Mountains.

People admired her dedication, especially in 2024 when she stayed with her eggs for more than 60 hours during a harsh winter storm.

Biologists saw Jackie as a symbol of the bald eagle’s comeback in the United States. She is believed to be the first bald eagle hatched in Big Bear Valley, marking a big step for conservation in California.

While her death ends an important chapter, the livestream will continue to follow Shadow and other local wildlife.