Big blow to England ahead of Pakistan Test series

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Pakistan due to an elbow injury.

According to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Wood has been ruled out from the series against Pakistan and New Zealand.

The ECB statement said that Wood sustained the elbow injury during the series against the West Indies, although he continued to play in the subsequent Test match against Sri Lanka.

“He had noticed increasing stiffness and discomfort in his elbow during the Test series against the West Indies earlier in the summer.

“Medical scans have confirmed that Wood has a bone stress injury of the right elbow injury,” the ECB said.

According to the ECB, Mark Wood will miss England’s upcoming winter Test tours of Pakistan in October and New Zealand in December and he aims to return to full fitness by early 2025.

Taking to Instagram the pacer wrote: “During what I thought was a routine check on a previously troublesome elbow, I was shocked to learn I’ve got some bone stress in my right elbow,” Wood wrote on Instagram.

“Me and the medical team felt it was a good time to get my elbow looked at as it was a bit irritated. I’d put that down to the normal niggles every fast bowler gets and which I was playing through.”

He added: “I work incredibly hard on my fitness, putting in extra work with coaches and physios making this even more disappointing. I will miss the rest of the year, needing time to rest and build up, (I’m) fully expecting to be back and firing in early 2025.

“I have been down this path before and will put in all the hard yards behind the scenes. I am very proud to represent my country and there is no better feeling. See you for some rockets in 2025!”