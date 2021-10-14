Big reshuffle takes place in ECP

ISLAMABAD: A major reshuffle has been carried out in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as many officers were deputed, transferred and promoted to different positions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Election Commissioner of Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan has been removed and deputed in Islamabad in the latest reshuffle. Ejaz Anwar Chauhan has been deputed as Additional Director General (DG) Election Commission Islamabad.

Saeed Gul has been appointed as the Election Commissioner of Sindh who was earlier performing duties as the joint provincial election commissioner of Punjab. Saeed Gul has been promoted as a Grade 21 officer.

The Regional Election Commissioner Thatta Ali Asghar Sial was also promoted as Grade 20 officer and has been appointed as the Joint Election Commissioner of Sindh.

Another Regional Election Commissioner from Hyderabad, Sayyen Bakhsh was also promoted to Grade 20.

Moreover, Regional Election Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Shahid has been transferred to Bahawalpur and the provincial election commission of Balochistan Muhammad Razzak was also transferred.

It was learnt that the institution will begin the process of reviewing the electoral lists across the country from November 7.

