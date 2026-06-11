K-pop icons BIGBANG are officially hitting the road once again.

After months of speculation and teasing from members, the legendary group has announced a massive 31-show world stadium tour in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

The trek will mark BIGBANG’s first major tour since 2017 and reunite members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung for a global run spanning Asia, North America, Europe and Australia.

The announcement comes just months after BIGBANG thrilled fans with a highly anticipated appearance at Coachella in April, where the group kicked off its 20th anniversary celebrations.

The official tour reveal took place during the final moments of the group’s second Coachella performance. Addressing the crowd, G-Dragon shared the exciting news directly with fans.

“This is just the beginning,” he said. “BIGBANG’s 20th anniversary world tour will begin this August. It’s going to be crazy. Do not miss out.”

Until now, only limited details about the tour had emerged, with reports indicating that the opening concerts would take place at Goyang Stadium in South Korea this August.

The newly released schedule confirms a worldwide stadium run that will bring the group to some of the biggest venues across multiple continents, including two U.S. performances scheduled for September.

According to YG Entertainment, the upcoming tour is being designed as a landmark event that celebrates both BIGBANG’s legacy and K-pop’s global evolution.