Bigg Boss 19 finale postponed? New reports suggest delay in conclusion

The 19th season of Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss, is nearing its final weeks, and there’s buzz that the show might not end as early as expected

The current season was supposed to wrap up on December 7, but recent reports suggest that the finale could be delayed by almost a month.

Several fan pages dedicated to the reality show claim the finale will be “pushed back by four weeks,” though the makers or their streaming partners haven’t officially confirmed it yet.

In addition, rumours are swirling about new entries in the house. Earlier, fans speculated that Abhishek Bajaj’s ex, Akanksha Jindal, might join the show after the 59-year-old host dropped a cryptic hint.

Now, it’s being said that actor Arbaz Patel, known for his performance in Rise and Fall, could also step into the Bigg Boss house soon.

The contestant list has changed quite a bit lately. Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Zeishaan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, and Natalia Janoszek have already been evicted.

Pranit More had to leave earlier because of health issues. His team shared an update saying, “Pranit is doing well. We’re in constant touch with the Bigg Boss team and they’re keeping us informed about his recovery. Please continue to pray for his speedy recovery.”