‘Bigg Boss’ couple Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana part ways

Indian celebrity couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, who started dating on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, have parted ways after four years of dating.

Taking to her x account on Wednesday, Punjabi actor, singer and model Himanshi Khurana confirmed her break-up from ex-beau, emerging actor Asim Riaz, after four years of dating.

“YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now,” she confirmed.

Khurana added, “The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy.”

Minutes earlier, she also posted a cryptic note on her Instagram stories, which read: “When we tried… But we could not find a solution for our life… You still love each other but luck is not supporting for happily ever after …. No hate only love. That’s called mature decision.” The ‘Main Tera Hero’ actor is yet to share any official statement.

For the unversed, the duo had been in a relationship since 2019 when they both appeared on ‘Bigg Boss’ season 13 together. They also collaborated on multiple songs.

